WATSEKA — The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and with that comes the annual Watseka parade. This year’s parade will be held at 10 a.m. July 4. The parade theme is “Born in the USA” and registration forms can be obtained from the Chamber office at 110 S. Third St., Watseka, by calling 815-432-2416 or via the Chamber Facebook page.
Sponsored the City of Watseka, this year’s parade will have awards for best farm entry, best religious entry, best commercial entry, best children’s unit, best walking unit, best use of theme and best decorated emergency vehicle. There is no charge to participate in the parade.
The parade route will proceed south on Belmont Avenue, turn west on Fairman Avenue, north on Fourth Street, east on Cherry Street, south on Fifth Street, east on Lincoln Ave. south on Belmont Avenue, ending at the Watseka Community High School.
Additionally, the children’s coloring contest is open to children ages 3-7. One male and one female winner will be chosen to be this year’s Little Mr. & Miss Firecracker. Both winners will ride in this year’s parade. Coloring sheets can be picked up at the Chamber office and must be returned by June 17 to be included in this year’s judging. Fireworks will be at dusk on Tuesday, July 5.
For more information, contact the Chamber office at 815-432-2416.