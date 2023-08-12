voices of the past - 1

Nine individuals will be highlighted in seven stops on the Voices of the Past cemetery walk Aug. 27 at Mound Grove Cemetery. From top left, Fred Swannell, Calista Currier Small, Hamilton Wheeler, James McGrew, the history of Thomas Durham, Helen Huling, the history of Shapiro Development Center (and Dr. Richard Dewey), Leslie Small and William Swanell. 

 Courtesy of Kankakee County Museum

It is a combination of theater and history.

On Aug. 27, the Kankakee County Museum will present “Voices from the Past,” a cemetery walk at Mound Grove Cemetery, 1000 N. Greenwood Ave., Kankakee.

Nine famous Kankakee County residents from the past will be portrayed by actors and actresses from the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association. The thespians will be dressed in appropriate period costume and be performing first person, using words and stories that the original character might have used. The event is sponsored by Clancy Gernon Funeral Homes.

Recommended for you