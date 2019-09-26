Daily Journal staff report
It woulden’t be the fall season without the Manteno Oktoberfest, being held Thursday through Sunday in downtown Manteno. This year’s theme is Viva Manteno – celebrate Manteno Las Vegas style with the lights, entertainment and fun around every corner.
“The 22nd annual event has become a tradition the local and regional community look forward to,” Manteno Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sarah Marion said. “It’s what people look forward to in September. The festival builds upon itself and each year is bigger and better. There’s something for everyone to enjoy.”
Festival highlights are:
• The Oktoberfest garage sale days run Friday through Sunday. Look for a map of the participating homes on the Manteno Chamber Facebook page or at any bank or Casey’s gas station in Manteno.
• MCC and Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce members are invited to a Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Sam Adams Octoberfest beer tent. RSVP at mantenochamber.com.
• The Manteno Oktoberfest carnival, operated by Fantasy Amusements, offers many rides and games for all ages. For every carnival ride ticket purchased, $1 is donated to the Manteno Food Pantry. Unlimited wristband ride specials will be offered from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• New this year is Kids Fair on the Square at the Square on Second from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Family Night, Thursday. Local businesses, agencies, schools and groups will host a variety of hands-on activities. Special guest will be professional magician and illusionist John Measner.
• Sam Adams Oktoberfest beer tent will feature the Stein Hoisting competition Friday, the Buffalo Wild Wings’ Wing eating contest and WVLI-WFAV-WIVR live remote Saturday and a Bloody Mary Bar from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.
• Beer tent entertainment will feature Time Bandits, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Thursday; Semple, 9 to 11 p.m., Friday; Wedding Banned, 8:30 to 11 p.m., Saturday; and live band karaoke from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
• 2019 marks the 150th anniversary of the village. To celebrate, the Manteno Historical Society, 192 W. Third St., will host a ceremony at noon Saturday. Tours of the Historical Society Museum will be offered from noon to 3 p.m.
• Saturday night will feature the lighted parade. The parade will leave Manteno Middle School at 6:30 p.m. and head north on Maple Street, East on Fifth, south on Walnut, west on Section Line Road, north on Maple Street and end back at the middle school.
This year’s parade grand marshals are MCC Business of the Year Steve and Carol Silva, of Silvano’s Pizza, and Manteno Historical Society Citizens of the Year Mark Stauffenberg, Jim Stauffenberg and Jackie Hammond.
• The Manteno Oktoberfest double elimination blind draw bean bag tournament is in the beer tent Sunday. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Cost is $25 per person if preregistered or $30 per person the day of the tournament. Winners bracket will be best of three, 100 percent payout.{/span}
• Main Street will be packed with food vendors including Balassone’s Pizza, Bennett-Curtis Catering, Doggie Diner, Genoa Italian Concession, Gill’s Smokin’ BBQ, La Michoacana, Life’s A Slice, Lee Concessions, Miabella’s Wood Fired Pizza, Midwest Citrus, Mr. K’s Chuckwagon and RS Concessions.
Thursday
5 to 10 p.m. – Fantasy Amusement carnival
5 to 10 p.m. – Oktoberfest beer tent
5 to 7 p.m. – Manteno Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Kids Fair on the Square
6:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Time Bandits, beer tent
Friday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Oktoberfest garage sale days
2 p.m. to midnight – Food and street vendors
2 to 10 p.m. – Fantasy Amusement carnival
2 p.m. to dusk – Paratus Air Helicopter rides, Oak St. and Division
5 p.m. to midnight – All Star Music Machine, beer tent, $5 cover beginning at 7 p.m.
6 p.m. – South Creek Animal Hospital pet parade, Main St.
7 p.m. – Sam Adams Oktoberfest stein hoisting, beer tent
7 p.m. – Manteno High School football game
9 to 11 p.m – Semple, beer tent
Saturday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Garage sale days
Noon to midnight – Food and street vendors
Noon to 10 p.m. – Fantasy Amusement carnival
Noon to 3 p.m. – Manteno Historical Society open house and 150th anniversary celebration
Noon to 5 p.m. – Manteno Show Choir Boosters bingo, Manteno American Legion
1 p.m. – Jesse White Tumblers, Main St.
2 to 3 p.m. – Dance Alive! Dance Studio, Square on Second
2 p.m. to dusk – Paratus Air Helicopter Rides, S. Oak and Division
3 to 4:30 p.m. – WVLI/WFAV/WIVR remote, beer tent
4 p.m. – Buffalo Wild Wings wing eating contest
6:30 p.m. – Lighted parade
8:15 to 8:45 p.m. – Manteno Magic show choir, Square on Second
8:30 to 11 p.m. – Wedding Banned, beer tent
Sunday
8 to 11 a.m. – Manteno Miles for Music 5K color run, Matneno High School
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – All-Star Music Machine, beer tent
11 a.m. – Blind draw double elimination bean bag tournament
Noon to 3 p.m. – Garage sale days
Noon to 5 p.m. – Food and street vendors
Noon to 5 p.m. – Fantasy Amusement carnival
Noon to 5 p.m. – Paratus Air Helicopter Rides, S. Oak and Division
Noon to 2 p.m. – Bloody Mary Bar, beer tent
2 to 4 p.m. – Live band karaoke, beer tent
4:15 p.m. – Closing ceremony
