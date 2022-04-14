Sunny and windy. High 53F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Tonight
Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low near 40F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting greater than 50 mph expected. A
few gusts near 60 mph possible mid to late afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will likely blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result. Travel could be hazardous for high profile vehicles,
especially on north-south oriented roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Leah Donnelly, of Manteno, picks up litter during the annual Community Clean-Up Day in Manteno in 2018. Donnelly said it was her second year participating, and she enjoys helping to clean up her community.
MANTENO — The Village of Manteno will be hosting its annual Community Clean-Up Day and Tree Planting event for its residents, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Legion Park, 51 W. Fourth St., Manteno.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear old clothes and bring work gloves for the day. Bring your family and friends to clean up downtown Manteno. Students 16 and under will need a chaperone.
From 10 to 11 a.m. will be clean up where volunteers are assigned a zone. At 11:15 a.m. will be tree planting at Legacy Park. At noon, there will be a Complimentary BBQ lunch for all volunteers provided by Votorantim Cimentos/Prairie Materials LLC.