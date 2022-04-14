Manteno Cleanup (copy-)

Leah Donnelly, of Manteno, picks up litter during the annual Community Clean-Up Day in Manteno in 2018. Donnelly said it was her second year participating, and she enjoys helping to clean up her community.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

MANTENO — The Village of Manteno will be hosting its annual Community Clean-Up Day and Tree Planting event for its residents, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Legion Park, 51 W. Fourth St., Manteno.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear old clothes and bring work gloves for the day. Bring your family and friends to clean up downtown Manteno. Students 16 and under will need a chaperone.

From 10 to 11 a.m. will be clean up where volunteers are assigned a zone. At 11:15 a.m. will be tree planting at Legacy Park. At noon, there will be a Complimentary BBQ lunch for all volunteers provided by Votorantim Cimentos/Prairie Materials LLC.

For more information, go to the Facebook event page at bit.ly/3O5Epne, or call 815-929-4800 or email smarion@villageofmanteno.com.

Volunteers are asked to sign up through the form at bit.ly/3Kw25ie.

