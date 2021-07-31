The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce is working on a number of events to round out the summer. The following events are scheduled between now and Labor Day.
2021 Chamber Classic Golf Outing
Starting at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 13, the Chamber is hosting the 2021 Chamber Classic Golf Outing at Oak Springs Golf Course, located at 6740 E. 3500 S. Road, St. Anne.
The all-inclusive golf outing is a way for area businesses to enjoy the golfing season and engage with clients and colleagues out of the office. The cost for a foursome is $375, and one golfer costs $100.
This includes green and cart fee, cold beverages, lunch, course snacks, games, prizes and hors d’oeuvres. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. before the noon scramble.
Members networking events
From 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26, the Chamber will host “Business After Hours” at Best Western Plus, located at 62 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27, there will be a New Members Lunch at Urban Farmer, located at 655 Mulberry St., Manteno.
Legislative Reception 2021
Starting at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 2, the Chamber is hosting Legislative Reception 2021. The event will be held at Kankakee County Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.
The cost is $25 for a member and $30 for a nonmember. The Chamber and the Kankakee County Farm Bureau are teaming up for the event. Attendees will have a chance to meet state and federal legislators.
For more information on these events and the Chamber, go to kankakeecountychamber.com, email info@kankakeecountychamber.com, or call 815-351-9068.