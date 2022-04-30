Across Iroquois County, in Watseka and Crescent City, several historical-related events will take place during the month of May.
Old Courthouse Museum opens
The Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, will be open 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Museum volunteers have been using the pandemic time to reorganize, rearrange, update and improve many of the displays at the museum.
Among items and rooms of interest are old school room, Indian artifacts, old toys, a grand display of cameras from through-the-years, and much more.
The museum is generally open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, as long as someone is available to volunteer.To visit the museum or arrange a tour, call 815-432-2215 or send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com.
Crescent City Historical Society meeting
The public is invited to visit the Crescent City Historical Society from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. The CCHS is located in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main St., Crescent City.
As the CCHS is located upstairs, those who visit but can’t manage the stairs, can have items brought down to the main floor for viewing.
Questions about the group, loaning or donating items, or membership, contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, CCHS president, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, vice president, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, secretary, 815-683-2666; or members Jean Herron, 815-683-2650 and Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658.
The group’s monthly meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The CCHS is a non-profit organization, so monetary donations and membership fees help the group purchase needed items. Recent memorial gifts to the CCHS were made in honor of Travis Cambridge, Patricia Horton Cantrell, David Hiles, Elroy “Bud” Pfingsten, Mary L. Carley, Pamela K. Fink, Norma Faye Clark and Anne Meyer Rhoades.
ICGS’ ‘Soup’-erstitious
A Friday the 13th is coming in May and the Iroquois County Genealogical Society will again conduct a “Soup”erstitious Supper. The drive-through meal will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Red Barn, which is located on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. Cost is donation and serving will continue until the soup is gone. The Red Barn is accessed by using the alleyway off Cherry Street.
Featured at this supper will be four wonderful soups: Potato, chili, vegetable and chicken noodle. Each serving of soup will come with crackers.
There are several picnic tables on the museum grounds.