While the Easter Bunny won’t be making home visits until April 17, Easter Sunday, he will be hopping around various places in Kankakee County. Several events are scheduled to celebrate spring and Easter, from egg hunts to brunches and more.
With the holiday just three weeks away, it’s time to start marking the calendar.
APRIL 3
Meet the Easter Bunny
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sprinkled With Glitter, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, kids are invited to meet and take a photo with the Easter Bunny and enjoy a free treat. For more information, email shopsprinkledwithglitter@yahoo.com.
Easter Egg Hunt and Skate
From 1 to 3 p.m. at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee, there will be an egg hunt and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., and the hunt is at 1 p.m. followed by skating. Admission for kids 11 and younger is $12 and ages 12 and older cost $11. For more information, call 815-939-1946.
APRIL 8
Spring Fling Party
At 6 p.m. at Willowhaven Park & Nature Center, 1451 N. 4000East Road, Kankakee, all ages are invited for a spring bash. The cost is $8 per person. Early registration is encouraged. For more information, go to btpd.org.
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
At 6:30 p.m. at Bird Park, bring your flashlights and baskets for a nighttime Easter Egg Hunt. The cost is $3 per person. Pre-register is due by April 5. To register, go to kvpd.com.
APRIL 9
Easter Egg Extravaganza
At 10 a.m. at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais, there will be a free Easter event for ages 10 and younger. Meet the Easter Bunny, and bring a basket or a bag for an Easter egg hunt. For more information, go to btpd.org.
Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., LoveALatte Coffee will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, for individuals with special needs ages 2 to 22. The hunt will kick off at 11 a.m. in the food court, and coffee and baked goods will be available for purchase beforehand. For more information, email lovealattecoffee@gmail.com.
Easter Egg Dash 2022
At 10 a.m. at Heritage Park, on West Cook Street, Manteno, the Village of Manteno will host the annual Easter Egg hunt. Photos begin at 10 a.m. with the Easter Bunny, and the dash starts at 11 a.m. and is for kids through fourth grade. Bring a basket for eggs. For more information, call 815-929-4800.
Photos with the Bunny
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Manhattan Crafts and Gifts, 130 Market Place, Manhattan, the Easter Bunny will be set up outside of the store for free photos. Special guests Mickey and Minnie Mouse also will be on site. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Easter Bunny will be posing for photos with children, and from 1:30 to 3 p.m., he’ll pose for photos with pets. For more information, call 815-418-3031.
Easter Craft Show
Starting at noon at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, there will be an Easter-themed craft show taking place throughout the mall with vendors set up in the main walking areas. For more information or to register as a vendor, contact the mall at 815-937-4241 or admin@shopnorthfieldsquare.com.
Easter Egg Hunt
At 1 p.m. near the gazebo at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais, all ages and families of children with special needs are invited to a free Easter egg hunt. Bring your own basket or bag for egg collection. For more information, go to btpd.org.
Free Photos with the Bunny
From 1 to 4 p.m. at Momence Park District, 79 Mill St., Momence, the Easter Bunny will be on-site for free photos. Treats will be provided courtesy of Ivy Rehab. Awards for the coloring contest will be distributed during the event. For more information, call 815-472-2670.
Bradley Lions Club Easter Ham Dinner
From 4 to 7 p.m. at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley Lions Club is hosting its Easter Dinner. The cost is $10 per person and includes ham, vegetables, potatoes, roll, a drink and dessert. The Easter Bunny will be on-site for photos. For tickets, go to fb.me/e/2YBBm5Lcl.
APRIL 17
Brunch at The Hoppy Pig
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Hoppy Pig, 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, will be hosting an Easter Sunday Brunch. The restaurant will have rotating hourly seating between rooms to help with limited availability. Reservations are required. There will be a carving station with prime rib and ham, an omelet station and a buffet of breakfast and lunch items. There also will be desserts, coffee and tea. The cost is $32 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 5 to 8, and kids 4 and younger eat free. An 18 percent gratuity will be added to all checks. For a reservation, call 815-614-3134.