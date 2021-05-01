The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County announced a number of upcoming events in the area.
Council event
At 5:30 p.m. Monday, all members of the Kankakee Community Arts Council and its affiliates are invited to an event at the Frank Lloyd Wright Bradley House. The event is sponsored by the Kankakee Art League.
Annual meeting
The group will be having its annual meeting from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, at the Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park. More information on this can be found at communityartscouncil.org.
Summer play
Acting Out Theatre Co., in partnership with Kankakee Valley Park District, will be presenting Ghost Light Cabaret on August 6 and 7 at River Road Park in Kankakee. Both shows are at 8 p.m. and additional information on auditions will be announced soon.