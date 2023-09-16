A fall fest set for Sept. 28. through Oct. 1 will help raise money to empower local children in need to shop for Christmas.

The benefit, Turkey for Tots, often provides the only Christmas presents these children will see.

The event will take place in the parking lot of Northfield Square mall, in the spot near the former J.C. Penney location. There is no admission fee and all proceeds will benefit Turkey for Tots, a longtime charity of the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association.

