An attendee of a past College of Veterinary Medicine’s annual Open House at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign holds a rabbit.

 Photo provided

CHAMPAIGN/URBANA — On Oct. 1, the College of Veterinary Medicine will hold its annual Open House. Veterinary students will host the event designed to connect animal enthusiasts of all ages.

The Vet Med Open House showcases the state’s only veterinary college, part of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. People of all ages can deepen their connection to veterinary medicine while exploring more than 40 educational booths. Spectators can touch snakes, cows, horses, dogs and more.

This year’s theme, “Not all heroes wear capes, some are veterinarians,” highlights the heroic efforts of veterinarians. Not only do they care for pets, wildlife and livestock, but they also advance biomedical knowledge and treatments that help people and the environment.

