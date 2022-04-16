United Way to host ANY-K race on April 30 Daily Journal staff report Apr 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The United Way ANY-K will be held April 30, allowing participants to give back through a variety of activities — “Your Race, Your Pace, Any Place.” Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daily Journal staff reportThe United Way ANY-K will be held April 30, allowing participants to give back through a variety of activities — “Your Race, Your Pace, Any Place.”The fundraiser encourages Kankakee and Iroquois County residents to get outdoors and be active while raising funds for programs that fulfill key areas of local need.United Way will host two official ANY-K sites throughout the day on April 30: Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais and Lake View Park in Watseka.To participate as an individual or with an ANY-K team, register at go.rallyup.com/c/anykparticipant22.Funds raised through ANY-K will help United Way bridge gaps in the areas of greatest need within the community, including food security, mental health and early childhood success.Additionally, participants can support a United Way program or agency directly through the ANY-K by registering with one of the following teams at checkout:• A More Excellent Way Ministries • Catholic Charities (Team Miles for Meals)• Bread Basket Food Pantry• Harbor House• KCC ALIVE & Baby Talk• Strong Neighborhoods• Success By 6• Prairie State Legal Services• Women United Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A one-derful year Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A one-derful year Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet CALENDAR Best Bets: Week of April 13-19 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of April 13-19 Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of Events: April 13-19 Daily Journal staff report Apr 13, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles Dad signals he might bring girlfriend to guys weekend OVER EASY: Randy's good heart A common heart problem that often is ignored Accepting Grandma irked by intolerance of others So, you're getting a tax refund Questions on electronic coupons Husband makes a connection as 17-year marriage teeters Difference of opinion ends longtime friendships Chromebook: Inexpensive and awesome Support exists for those affected by sex addiction Everything you need to know about how to select, store and freeze avocados OVER EASY: Living the dream How to choose a Medicare Advantage plan Local Faces Local faces: March 19, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 19, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people in March. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife