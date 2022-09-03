United Way logo
United Way

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — At the start of this new school year, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Success By 6 Coalition encourages local families to text “UWKIC” to 274448 to subscribe for helpful child development tips and resources.

Through this free resource, United Way offers caregivers of children, prenatal to age eight, a variety of tools and resources to help them confidently navigate the new school year.

