Women United - breakfast

Featured speakers, panelists and presenters take the stage during 2022's Women United Breakfast.

 United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties

Daily Journal staff report

The 2023 Women United Breakfast will feature a lineup of local female speakers who will share their insights on using their skills and strengths to empower and uplift women in the community, overcoming obstacles, the power of perseverance, personal and professional growth and more.

The program will go from 9 a.m. to noon March 8 at GatheringPoint Church, 897 W. Bourbonnais Parkway, Bourbonnais.

