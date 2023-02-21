...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Wilmette Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Featured speakers, panelists and presenters take the stage during 2022's Women United Breakfast.
The 2023 Women United Breakfast will feature a lineup of local female speakers who will share their insights on using their skills and strengths to empower and uplift women in the community, overcoming obstacles, the power of perseverance, personal and professional growth and more.
The program will go from 9 a.m. to noon March 8 at GatheringPoint Church, 897 W. Bourbonnais Parkway, Bourbonnais.
For the last seven years, the Women United Breakfast has brought the community together to celebrate the power of women and girls in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. In 2021, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties doubled down on its efforts to invest in programs and services that support the advancement of women and girls by launching the Women United affinity group. More than 50 women responded to the call-to-action and have committed financially towards this initiative which supports programs impacting the lives of local women and girls.
Every dollar raised during this event will support United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Women United Initiative which addresses the biggest challenges facing women and children by investing in high-impact programs and responding to emerging needs in the community.
For businesses looking to be an event sponsor for the 2023 Women United Breakfast, email Melina Pizano at melina@myunitedway.org.
