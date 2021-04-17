Daily Journal staff report
United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois counties is hosting “Any-K” on April 30. The race allows participants to complete any amount of mileage they would like through biking, walking or running.
Funds from the race will go to the United Way and will provide resources to local families. Those interested in participating can join as an individual or with a team.
By registering, participants receive a personal fundraising page that can be shared with friends and family. Participating and having an effect can be done in four easy steps:
Step 1: Register as a participant
It only takes a minute to register and start raising money for United Way.
Step 2: Spread the word
Share the personal fundraising page with friends and family, and ask them to donate.
Step 3: Receive prizes
All participants who raise $250 or more will receive a can koozie, “Live United” cap and clear stadium tote bag. All participants who raise $500 or more will receive sunglasses, a T-shirt and a sideline folding chair. All participants who raise $1,000 or more will receive an umbrella, picnic cooler and jacket.
Step 4: Walk, run or bike “Any-K”
On April 30, teams will meet to walk, run or bike for United Way. The race can be completed anywhere or at one of the participating parks in Kankakee or Iroquois counties:
• Cobb Park in Kankakee
• Perry Farm in Bourbonnais
• Lake View Park in Watseka
• More locations to be added.
For more information and to register, go to go.rallyup.com/anykparticipant/Center.