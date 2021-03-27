Just after the start of the new year, a production team came to Kankakee for a film project unlike any other.
“The Wandering,” an immersive theatrical experience inspired by the music of Franz Schubert, is set to premiere online April 15 through May 15. Part visual album, part queer drama and part communal live experience, “The Wandering” transports participants into an environment that unfolds both online and via physical tasks and ephemera shipped directly to audiences.
The project is created by newcomers Calista Small and Jeremy Weiss in collaboration with filmmaker Lara Panah-Izadi, designer Charlotte McCurdy, animator Zach Bell, theater artist Christine Shaw, graphic and print designer Irina Wang, web designer TanTan Wang and executive producer Max Sauberman.
Each of the four episodes that make up “The Wandering” contains a short film, an interactive object, an online experience and an opportunity to connect with other audience members. Participants follow “The Wanderer,” an enigmatic character ostensibly based on Schubert and played by Weiss, a trained opera singer.
Filming took place in Kankakee and Downers Grove for two weeks in January with indoor scenes shot on location at the historic Wright house in Kankakee and the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove. Outdoor scenes were filmed at the Indian Caves near the river.
“We felt so welcomed by the Frank Lloyd Wright house — Bob [Bohlmann] and Norm [Strasma] were wonderful,” Panah-Izadi said.
“[Shooting here] took the whole process to another level because the house is beautiful. And to be shooting in those landscapes, the whole Kankakee region — the fact that it’s a microcosm of purely American landscape — and the fact that Frank Lloyd Wright was inspired by that.”
Small, the project’s co-creative director who is originally from Kankakee, explained the original plan was to film theater sequences at the Paramount Theatre in Kankakee; however, because of the pandemic, staff was unavailable the weekend they were in town to film. They instead got the opportunity to film at the Tivoli.
“We wanted to change the title cards on the marquee of the theater so we could shoot outside, but [the Tivoli] had come up with an ingenious way to generate revenue during the pandemic — they rented out the marquee,” Small said.
“So, when we were shooting, it was rented out for someone’s birthday and said ‘Happy birthday.’ That was kind of hilarious.”
The inspiration for the project came from lead performer Weiss’ fascination with Schubert. Because of live performances being on hold during the pandemic, the team worked together to create a safe way to recreate the visuals and emotions of a live performance that can be enjoyed from home.
Small said the idea of filming a whole visual album was expanded by additional elements of having art shipped to the viewers’ homes that complements the album.
This went a step further with having a digital experience designed to be “unlike a regular website and have it be akin to a piece of art itself, so that the whole package is theatrical.”
In addition to describing the experience of making the project and the life of Franz Schubert, the filmmakers titled it “The Wandering” because the journey the main character, The Wanderer, goes on is one that is uncharted.
In essence, he is wandering through locations and landscapes and meeting different people, and in doing that and allowing himself to be open to these new experiences he didn’t plan, he is transformed. At the end of the film, he is a better person because of it.
“Also, it’s because that’s the journey we’re asking our audience members to go on during the show,” said Small, who explained one of the interactions asked of the audience is to take a walk.
“We ask them to wander through this experience that is really hard to define, and that’s really new and different, and at times, it’s uncertain. Hopefully, like the main character, the audience will be transformed and will have learned something new about themselves.”
Complementing this visual narrative are physical experiences with augmented reality, outdoor excursions and online interactions. A limited supply of fully immersive experiences, containing objects and tasks, are on sale for $29.99 at experiencethewandering.com.
They are scheduled to ship in time for the April 15 opening of “The Wandering.” Pending availability, packages will remain in stock through May 15. A digital-only experience also is available for $24.99. In-person screenings of the projects are in the works.
