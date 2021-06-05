On the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, many community members went to support and explore the newest exhibit at Kankakee County Museum. Brigadier General Thomas V. Draude’s military items now are on display as part of the museum’s inaugural Local Hero exhibit.
Having served for years in the United States Marine Corps, Draude — a Kankakee native who now lives in Tampa — was on site for the opening of the exhibit. In addition to the items, the collection also includes an interview recording of Draude sharing his story in his own words.
In the 14-minute recording, he tells the story of his childhood growing up in Kankakee and being 2 years old during World War II. His dad was a plumber and steamfitter in the area. One day when Draude and his father saw a serviceman in a U.S. Marine Corps uniform, his dad said, “This man is a Marine and means that’s the best there is.”
“And so from that early age, that’s what I wanted to be,” Draude recalled. “When we went out and played war, I was a Marine.”
Draude’s interview was done with the museum’s executive director, Veronica Featherston. She said the museum already had been discussing implementing the local heroes exhibit, and his story and collection just fit right in at the perfect time to kick off the series.
“He actually came by last summer and brought in a van-load of stuff; it was more than I ever expected to see,” she said. “He has a lot of things that are commemorative and in honor of him, so that just shows what a great leader he was.”
The display includes photos, certificates, knives, uniforms and other military-related items.
The Local Heroes series itself was inspired by the banners residents of Manteno can purchase to display on their lawns from Memorial Day to Veterans Day.
“It was last year that I got the idea; I just saw how it was growing and how many people wanted to honor their loved ones who had served,” Featherston said. “So, I thought, why not do something like that here?”
She noted they have been honoring local heroes, both military and otherwise, and this exhibit allowed Draude to meet with museum-goers and was a way to honor him specifically. Featherston said they also will use the series to honor individuals who have passed away.
Draude Day
The city of Kankakee and the state of Illinois announced May 29, 2021, as Brigadier General Thomas V. Draude Day.
“They went above and beyond and made it more special,” Featherston said of the announcement.
“Part of the reason that I’ve had all of this good fortune was coming from Kankakee,” Draude said in the video. “I grew up in just the greatest time and the greatest schools.”
He attended St. Pat’s Central — now Bishop McNamara — and said the priests, nuns and additional staff gave him “the greatest foundation.” Draude went to Annapolis right out of high school, and he credits that foundation to making the superintendent’s list each semester and graduating with distinction.
Featherston shared a personal anecdote from the event, saying her 10-year-old nephew was in attendance and hopes to one day go into the military. He got to meet Draude, who gave him a pin, and she said, “That’s a memory he’ll hold onto forever.”
The concept for the series came about last year and, once it was decided to start by highlighting Draude, it took about four months to put the current exhibit together. Draude’s collection is on display now through Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
“It was an honor to put that display up for him,” she said.
For more information on the display and the museum, go to kankakeecountymuseum.com.