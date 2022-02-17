Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. An ice jam is affecting water levels in the area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING ALSO IN EFFECT FOR PORTION OF THE AREA... * WHAT...Minor to moderate flooding due to a combination of rain, snowmelt, and river ice. Moderate flooding is expected near an ice jam. * WHERE...Kankakee River from confluence with Iroquois River downstream to confluence with the Illinois River, including the Wilmington gauge. The most significant flooding is expected downstream of Wilmington near I-55 where an ice jam is occurring. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continuing rising into the weekend. Near the Wilmington gauge, an ice jam has rapidly worsened, leading to localized flooding. Water levels near the ice jam are expected to remain above flood stage while the ice jam is in place, but may begin to fall elsewhere by early next week. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&