The Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau will sponsor two Viewpoint Breakfast Meetings. The first meeting will be held Feb. 24 at Happy Days Diner, 205 IL-54, Roberts.
The second meeting will be held March 1 at the Farm Bureau, 1381 S. Crescent St., Gilman.
Viewpoint is the name given to Farm Bureau’s grassroots effort to raise issues and concerns from members.
The meetings will begin at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast followed by discussion on agricultural topics. There is no charge for members to attend, and reservations are not needed. Call 815-265-4712 for more information.