Daily Journal staff report

The memory of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and the continuing determination of wounded Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey are providing new opportunities through a scholarship at Kankakee Community College.

The first Rittmanic Bailey Law Enforcement Scholarships have been awarded to KCC students Nanci Ramirez, of Momence, and Abigail Swartzentruber, of Manteno. Both women are enrolled at KCC and are pursuing careers in law enforcement and criminal justice.

Recommended for you