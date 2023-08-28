Tuesday Book Review resumes meetings in October Daily Journal staff report Aug 28, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Attendees of the Tuesday Book Review await conversation and autograph from 2022 presenter, NY Times Best-Selling Author, Denise Swanson. Meetings resume in October. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tuesday Book Review will resume meetings this fall. It began over 60 years ago and continues a strong tradition of interesting programs for area residents.The group meets six times per year at the Quality Inn in Bradley. A luncheon is served at noon followed by the program. The dates and speakers include:• Oct. 3: Robert De Oliveira, Camino to Santiago de Compostela• Nov. 7: Sierra Harris, author/illustrator of “Lucy’s Anxiety”• Dec. 5: Martha Dalton and Ronald Dalton, Don Reddick A Special Holiday Celebration• March 5: Leslie Goddard, Ph.D. Portrayal of First Lady, Jackie Kennedy• April 2: Laura Golowski, The B. Harley Bradley House: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Flagship Prairie Design• May 7: Warren Brown, Catch the TwainNew members are welcome. Email the club at tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com for membership application. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Congrats to our Women in Business Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Congrats to our Women in Business Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life top story Best Bets: Week of Aug. 28 - Sept. 4 Daily Journal staff report 28 min ago Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, as well as a list of local events for the week. Advice articles Cousin's thirst for beer puts passengers at risk Boyfriend in no hurry to walk down the aisle Man's risque questions to others bother wife Parent tired of hosting the neighborhood bully Encouragement is one thing I need to keep going Don't let lunch eat a hole in your future Tribute to late wife upsets current spouse Husband's constant preaching is its own version of hell Goddaughter's wedding is perfect time to mend fences Man unnerved by scantily clad stepdaughter Husband's ambivalence about a baby leaves wife high and dry Retailer gift cards: Use 'em or lose 'em Financial adviser ignores contact preferences