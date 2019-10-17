Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING... * TEMPERATURE...LOWS IN THE MID 30S. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SOME AREAS COULD SEE TEMPERATURES BRIEFLY FALL TO 32 DEGREES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. &&