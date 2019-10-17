It will be a trip back in time on Saturday at the historic Watseka Theatre.
The theater in downtown Watseka at 218 E. Walnut St. is hosting a Red Skelton tribute act performed by truck-driver-turned-comedian Brian Hoffman, of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
“I’ll be performing on the same stage Red performed on back in the vaudeville days,” said Hoffman when reached by phone on Tuesday. “That was the hook, line and sinker that got me to do the show there. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Remembering Red — A Tribute to Red Skelton is at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Skelton, born in Vincennes, Ind., in 1913, worked the burlesque and vaudeville circuit in the 1920s and ‘30s, and was best known for hosting The Red Skelton Hour on TV from 1951-71. He died in 1997 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
“He was very high up in the entertainment industry in my opinion,” Hoffman said. “Everybody knew him and loved him. That’s a scary thought [being able to do this] and be successful. That goes to show you that everything works out.”
Hoffman worked as a over-the-road truck driver until about 20 years ago when he changed his career path on advice from his doctor. He worked as an actor during the day and doing stand-up comedy at night in Vegas for a number of years honing his craft. Fans often told him he reminded them of Skelton.
“People kept insisting [I do Skelton], so I decided I would go ahead and give it a shot,” Hoffman said. “So I started doing him as part of my stand-up act.”
Hoffman eventually did the Skelton Tribute show as a headline act in Vegas and moved it five years ago to Pigeon Forge where he does 250 to 300 shows a year. He does another 10 to 30 shows on the road.
“It just depends on the venue,” he said.
Hoffman’s show will last 90 minutes to an hour and 45 minutes, and fans can expect to be entertained.
“If everybody is laughing and having a good time, it can go as long as two hours,” Hoffman said. “They can laugh a lot, have a good old time and relax.”
Reserved tickets for the show are $40 and can be purchased online at watsekatheatre.com or by calling 815-993-6585. Dinner is available for $15.
There also will be some skits performed by Hoffman as part of the show, as well as reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, similar to a popular video of Skelton that has made the rounds on You Tube.
Hoffman also does a little history about Red, what happened to him later in life after his TV show run of 20 years ended.
“Sometimes people will shout out some questions, and I try to answer them if I know it,” Hoffman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!