There’s many tribute artists out there, honoring bands and musicians from AC/DC to ZZ Top. Flattery is the sincerest form of compliment, as the adage goes.
The Watseka Theatre will be host to an unique tribute artist this weekend as Steve Richards imitates both Neil Diamond and Garth Brooks. What a combination.
“This is something no one else does,” said Richards when interviewed by phone this past week. “It’s like doing Pavoratti and Tiny Tim.
“Garth Brooks and Neil Diamond are legends already. [Garth] is the No. 1 selling artist in history. That’s an incredible accomplishment. Neil has sold over 100 million records. He was still touring into his ‘70s.”
It’s been a lifelong ambition for Richards, who has been singing and performing since his teens, and first imitated Elvis. He’s been performing as Diamond for 30 years.
“I’m just waming up,” Richards said.
He’ll heat up the crowd at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the historic Watseka Theatre in downtown Watseka at 218 E. Walnut St. The show is billed as Diamond Live! and The Heart of Garth!
Richards has been performing as Garth Brooks since 1992, after he saw the country star in concert.
“He took country music and made it into rock ‘n’ roll,” he said. “… I didn’t know who Garth Brooks was. I saw his show, and I said, ‘This guys is going to be a star.’”
Richards will take the stage as Garth Brooks first and play for up to an hour and 15 minutes before transforming into Diamond and do another 60-75-minute set.
“It depends on the audience,” he said. “If they want more, the audience determines that. ... We once did ‘Sweet Caroline’ four times in a row — that’s what the audience wanted.”
Richards isn’t alone on stage and he brings with him a full-time band with lead and rhythym guitars, bass, keyboards and drums.
“Our keyboard player is outstanding,” Richards said. “Most of the band members have been with me for 20 years. We are a family. That will keep us together. We’ve got a good one. We have a lot of fun, and people will recognize that.
“They are special people. We’re just like Garth Brooks’ people. … We’re all in it together.”
Richards also cherishes a time when he got to sing a duet with Brooks at a show in Las Vegas. He was invited up to sing with the dynamic musician and held his own. They got a standing ovation from the audience and hug and scream from Brooks.
Richards began singing when he was 15 or 16, imitating Elvis.
“I did it for the girls,” he joked. “I still do Elvis when I’m asked, and I can do Elton, John Denver, Billy Joel … These are people who influenced my life and see things differently … You have to enjoy it.”
So fans expect a music explosion Saturday night. He’ll play a good number of hits from both stars.
“We’re there for the [audience], they’re not there for us,” Richards said. “We give you everything and something more.
“We want you to enjoy it to the fullest and give you great memories. When people leave the show, they’re going to say, ‘Why isn’t this show in Las Vegas?’”
