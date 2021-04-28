Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released the official list of the ‘50 Most Scenic Drives in the US.’
Big 7 discovered which roads are the most beautiful in every state, inspiring readers to pack up the car and set off an adventure.
Route 66 was named the best drive in Illinois.
Big 7 Travel said, “There isn’t a road as historic or as memorable in the U.S. as Route 66. You’ll begin your legendary journey in the heart of downtown Chicago at the very start of Route 66 before you begin your 300-mile descent down the Mother Road.”
With Route 66, Big 7 says to “Expect plenty of kitsch, nostalgic eats and quirky museums.”
The drives were ranked based on their ‘roadtrip factor’, which includes natural scenery and sights of interest along the way.