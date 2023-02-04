The simple, unadorned headstone honors the five victims of the professed Boston Massacre and, also, the youth whose death 11 days earlier had inflamed the populace. John Adams wrote that the “foundation of American independence was laid” on March 5, 1770.

Boston was the birthplace of the American Revolution. Tensions between colonists and British forces led to the 1770 Boston Massacre, and several other incidents. England had stripped Massachusetts of self-governance and placed the city under martial law. The British actions against Boston triggered outrage and when British forces tried to seize Colonial arms and powder outside the city in 1775, they were stopped by the militia, and the Revolutionary War began.

The headstone goes on to cite that these were the first victims of the struggles between the colonists and the crown which eventually resulted in independence. Boston was the very seat of rebellious defiance and at its core beats the heart of American Independence.

Frank Hosek is a Bourbonnais resident and often shares his traveling adventures with Daily Journal readers.

