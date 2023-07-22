On Nov. 26, 1777, Henry Knox wrote to General George Washington stating that, “the People of America look up to you as their Father, and into your hands they entrust their all.” Thus, he was thrust into the patriarchal role of Father of our country.

There are certain “truths” that you learn in grade school that you hold dear and resurrect to pass on as fact to younger generations reinforcing legends of our heritage.

So, it is with great dismay when you learn that these long-held truths are fallacies. Such as when I learned that the greatest example of honesty, a youthful George Washington’s declaration, “I cannot tell a lie … I did cut down the cherry tree,” is nothing but a myth or to put it more ironically, a lie.

Frank Hosek is a Bourbonnais resident and often shares his traveling adventures with Daily Journal readers.

