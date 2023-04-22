The brown bronze plaque explained “Why Cleveland?” Why, indeed. Why would one of the most influential genres of music in generations be honored in the city of Cleveland?

We had stopped in Cleveland for a day on a trip eastward. On a wet, overcast afternoon we stood outside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Kathy, my wife, had asked the question.

Cleveland earned its place on the rock and roll map in the early ‘50s when local disc jockey Alan Freed was the first to call the R&B music he was playing on his nightly radio show “rock and roll.” From then on, the Midwest has played a crucial role in rock’s expansion across the country and generations.

Frank Hosek is a Bourbonnais resident and often shares his traveling adventures with Daily Journal readers.

