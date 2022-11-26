In October 1848, a twin-masted sailing schooner named Gazelle loaded with lumber and carrying several passengers left Racine, Wisc., bound for Detroit, Mich. That evening, a storm raced across Lake Michigan endangering all who would come in contact with it.

Capt. Justice Bailey, the Gazelle’s skipper, concerned for the safety of his ship, its passengers and cargo, sought out a protected cove where he could drop anchor until the storm passed and his journey could resume.

Hugging the coast of the yet-to-be-named Door County peninsula, he found an uncharted harbor and luckily found it was deep enough. Bailey spent the night and the following day, with the weather still threatening, stayed to explore. He found plenty of limestone and timber, and convinced his employer in Milwaukee to begin a settlement there.

Frank Hosek is a Bourbonnais resident and often shares his traveling adventures with Daily Journal readers.

