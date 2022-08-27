Shimmering from the rays of sunshine streaming through the surrounding forest, a thin veil of the oddly named Queer Creek splashed over the rim nearly eight stories above our heads, spilling into a small pool at my feet.

Its gentle beauty was dwarfed by the sprawling vastness of the recess known as Ash Cave. The 700-foot wide, 100-foot deep cavity easily engulfed the nearly 2 dozen hikers scattered about, minimizing our very presence to an after-thought.

The approach to Ash Cave, in Ohio’s Appalachian Hills country, is an easy quarter-of-a-mile walk along a paved path. As we strolled along the relatively short trail, we were immersed in a regal forest carpeted by wild flowers, ferns and moss-covered rocks.

Frank Hosek is a Bourbonnais resident and often shares his traveling adventures with Daily Journal readers.

Recommended for you