Shimmering from the rays of sunshine streaming through the surrounding forest, a thin veil of the oddly named Queer Creek splashed over the rim nearly eight stories above our heads, spilling into a small pool at my feet.
Its gentle beauty was dwarfed by the sprawling vastness of the recess known as Ash Cave. The 700-foot wide, 100-foot deep cavity easily engulfed the nearly 2 dozen hikers scattered about, minimizing our very presence to an after-thought.
The approach to Ash Cave, in Ohio’s Appalachian Hills country, is an easy quarter-of-a-mile walk along a paved path. As we strolled along the relatively short trail, we were immersed in a regal forest carpeted by wild flowers, ferns and moss-covered rocks.
Appreciating the narrow gorge on a sunny afternoon with its stately trees that provided the vast canopy that rose above our heads as a slender stream trickled alongside our path, I was not prepared for the tremendous gaping maul in the face of the sandstone precipice that confronted us.
The large piles of ashes that early settlers discovered beneath the cavernous ceiling provided the eponymous title to the largest recess cave east of the Mississippi. It is believed the ashes had accumulated over hundreds of years, the result of campfires made by Native Americans who used the cave as shelter while moving through the area.
I don’t know how the ancient ones felt but, as I tilted my head towards ceiling, I was awed by the surroundings and, based on the hushed conversations of the others, the feeling was mutual.
I have by no means seen all or even most of Ohio, but the Hocking Hills must be one of the most beautiful regions in Ohio. Less than an hour southeast of Columbus, the region is home to great swaths of ancient forests, massive rock formations with high cliffs and narrow, deep gorges that have been sculpted by rivers, streams, waterfalls and erosion over millions of years.
Hocking Hills State Park, a compact gem in the heart of Hocking County, showcases that natural beauty with seven different hiking experiences in six different areas encompassing over 2,000 acres.
On our first morning, after dumping our belongings in the tree-top cabin that was to be our home for three nights, we tied on our hiking boots and headed to the Hocking Hills State Park Visitor Center located at the trailhead of The Old Man’s Cave.
The two-story facility opened in 2019 and has 8,500 square feet of interactive displays showcasing the history of the park — its flora, fauna and geography. It also provided watering and restroom facilities before we headed out on the park’s most famous trail, The Old Man’s Cave.
We began our trek at the appropriately named Upper Falls, descending into the gorge and were immediately impressed by the stone foot bridge that framed the 20-foot-tall falls as they cascaded into the turquoise pool below.
The pool was surrounded by Black Hand Sandstone cliffs, whose name is a nod to ancient American petroglyphs found on the sandstone in the region. Continuing on along the 1.5-mile loop trail, following Old Man’s Creek as it tumbled downstream, we found ourselves continuously enjoying the natural majesty of the surroundings.
We stopped to admire the Devil’s Bathtub, where the creek gets caught in a tight limestone basin where the swirling water disappears, eventually reappearing again into the large pool below. Its action reminded me more of another porcelain bathroom feature.
The trail is rated moderate, however we encountered dozens of rock-hewn steps, three short tunnels through the sandstone walls and a few picturesque foot-bridges as we made our way to the trail’s namesake.
By all accounts, Richard Rowe was a pleasant and kind man who preferred the company of his dogs to humankind. After observing the tumult of the War of 1812, Rowe chose to escape the trappings of civilization and live a solitary existence in a gorge in the Hocking Hills area of southeastern Ohio.
He set up house in a recessed cave located on a vertical cliff 75 feet above a stream that measured some 250-feet long with its roof nearly 50-feet high. One wintery day, after several years of his hermit lifestyle, he climbed down to the stream for water. The stream being frozen, Rowe used his musket’s butt end to crack the ice for his water. Unfortunately, the loaded musket accidentally discharged with very disastrous results.
He was found days later by trappers who gave him as good a burial ceremony as was possible. To this day, not a single person knows the exact space where Rowe was buried in the Old Man’s Cave.
Today, I watched several hikers scamper up the rock-hewn steps to the large cave carved into the sandstone by a millennium of wind and rain to relish Mr. Rowe’s former home. I had to wonder what he would have thought as another dozen or so were milling around the stream far below. Civilization had discovered his reclusive home.
Further along, we admired the quiet beauty of the lower falls before climbing the stairs to the rim, exiting into a noticeably warmer environ than the cool air of the gorge below.
Later that evening, we celebrated with pints of a coconut-infused cream ale and a malty lager at Brewery 33’s outdoor beer garden located in Logan, the county seat just 15 minutes from the park’s entrance. The pepperoni, green olive and onion pie we ordered from Pizza Crossing eased our well-deserved hunger.
The following day, we occupied ourselves with a little Hocking Hills history as we made our way to Lancaster, an easy 15-minute drive north on St. Rt. 33 from Logan.
On the quintessential main street of Lancaster, a city of some 40 thousand, we discovered the modest, two-story childhood home of one of the great, and controversial, generals of the Civil War, William Tecumseh Sherman.
The museum also introduced us to his brother, John Sherman, an Ohio senator who authored the Sherman Anti-Trust Act. It displays Sherman family artifacts, discusses the loss of their father at a young age and the travails that followed.
The second floor delves deeply into the Civil War and Sherman’s contributions. Our guide, Randy, was an energetic and entertaining speaker who made the hour-long tour fly. His knowledge had me seeking him out several times for additional answers as we lingered over the exhibits for another half hour.
Just down the block from the Sherman House, we found the Ohio Glass Museum. The city of Lancaster has been a center of glass production since the late 1880s. Housed in a former bank, the museum highlights several Ohio glass companies, including Libbey of Toledo and Anchor Hocking, still in operation in Lancaster. A glass-blowing demonstration conducted by Theresa Sharp in their in-house studio is a must-see.
We finished up our Hocking Hills adventure with one more hiking delight. After a moderate half-mile trek, we came upon Cedar Falls — misnamed by settlers who thought the Hemlocks were Cedars — where we found ourselves with others sitting on boulders scattered around the valley floor, bracketed by steep rock walls and framed by statuesque Hemlock trees.
We gazed at the falls, the park’s most ample one, as the forked waters tumbled into the stream below while a local canine splashed about in obvious joy.
The tumbling waters, gentle breeze and the peaceful serenity lulled us as we briefly escaped into the idyllic splendor of the Hocking Hills.