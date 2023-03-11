With sure and nimble fingers, Jay selected a large supple, brown leaf skillfully smoothing it out across his worktable. With an ease that comes from many years of practice he continued to layer different quality leaves on top of the original leaf which he called the wrapper. He then followed up with a handful of even smaller leaves for the filler.

The experienced hands quickly rolled and tightly packed the leaves, ever mindful of its fragile nature. Commenting that you do not want to roll too tightly or it won’t burn properly, he continued to delicately roll the russet-colored leaves into the cylindrical shape we all recognize.

After inspecting his work, he grabbed his crescent-shaped knife and cropped the end and placed it into a wooden board template to continue molding its shape.

Frank Hosek is a Bourbonnais resident and often shares his traveling adventures with Daily Journal readers.

