The first national celebration of Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, took place May 30, 1868, at Arlington National Cemetery.

Each weekday, Arlington National Cemetery conducts 20 to 25 funerals and receives another 35 requests for services. Flags at the cemetery are flown at half-staff from one-half hour before the first scheduled memorial funeral service until one-half hour after the last service of the day.

When visiting the wooded land on the west side of the Potomac River across from Washington, DC, its history and famous occupants can make you forget that, above all else, Arlington is hallowed ground.

Frank Hosek is a Bourbonnais resident and often shares his traveling adventures with Daily Journal readers.

