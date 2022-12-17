While we stood near a 41-foot-tall Christmas tree whose dazzlingly colored lights danced rhythmically to the choreographed seasonal tunes, deep basso notes rumbled across the broad expanses on an early December afternoon, stopping the few early visitor’s in their tracks.

Smiles spread across the faces of patient parents as excited children grabbed their hands, pulling them away from the tree towards the source of the deep heavy resonance as it continued unabated. Either Brutus or Titus, a pair of African lion brothers, was announcing his oversight of the 216-acre Brookfield Zoo.

As we came closer, the roar was both deafening and awe-inspiring. It transfixed everyone within sight and hearing.

Frank Hosek is a Bourbonnais resident and often shares his traveling adventures with Daily Journal readers.

