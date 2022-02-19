As I urged the interminably slow car window upwards, the ridiculously large, white-capped snout thumped against the glass as the inquisitive brown eyes gazed intently at us.
Once our benign visitor appreciated that he wasn’t going to realize a quick snack, he left a slobbery mess on the same window before ambling off to find his next victim. Around us, traffic was stopped as his companions surrounded vehicles with the same intent of extracting a tasty tidbit.
Custer State Park’s “begging burros” have perfected their panhandling routine. Descendants of a herd that once provided trail rides in the park, these docile donkeys seem to work in concert. One or two will stand in the middle of the road slowing or stopping traffic, and the rest seek out open windows in quest of whatever foodstuffs the vehicle’s inhabitants are willing to part with.
The entertaining herd of big-eared clowns is just a small part of the varied and fascinating inhabitants of South Dakota’s Custer State Park.
Standing in the shadows of Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial, Custer State Park can be overlooked, but it deserves your full attention.
Named after General George Armstrong Custer, who spent the summer of 1874 on an Army expedition in the area, the immense reserve frames an amazing portrait of natural beauty and is a refuge for a wonderful diversity of wildlife. One of the nation’s largest state parks, the park comprises 71,000 acres.
Our autumn introduction to the park began inauspiciously with the temperature hovering in the mid-30s and a wintery mix coating our windshield. Boasting several scenic drives, one — the Needles Highway — was the start of our exploration.
Its roadway twists and turns its way past towering rock formations and through improbably narrow tunnels. Slowing down and honking the horn before entering one of the single-lane tunnels will minimize the times you have to back-up to allow oncoming traffic through. It only took one time for me to learn that lesson.
Fourteen miles long, the road journeys through forests of pine, past meadows harboring birch and aspen against a backdrop of steep craggy mountains. The rock formations are impressive. The Needle’s Eye and Cathedral Spires are granite steeples that stand tall against the skyline. This is definitely a journey not to be hurried.
The designer of the Needles Highway and the driving force behind Custer State Park was Peter Norbeck — South Dakota’s native son who became a two-term governor and three-term U.S. senator. A noted conservationist, he not only advocated for the state park but was the visionary behind the Mount Rushmore monument.
As the clouds dispersed and the day warmed, we exited the peaks and entered the Wildlife Loop Road. Extending through 18 miles of open grasslands and gently rolling hills, we soon discovered the road was well-named.
We barely had inched our way onto the motorway when we were slowed by a cluster of big-horned sheep that seemed quite unvexed by the traffic as they made their way to the other side of the road.
Then, we saw what we came to see: dozens upon dozens of bison — or buffalo, as they are incorrectly referred to — were spread out in front of us. Moving slowly along, they were intent on munching their way across fields of grass. Several ambled near and onto the roadway.
We later were told they seek out the salt and minerals in the gravel shoulders. In 1914, 36 Bison were introduced to the park. Today, that herd numbers nearly 1,500.
Ignoring common sense and the explicit warnings posted throughout the park, I stepped out of the car with camera in hand to get a better look at one the massive specimens that stood nearby. Male bison, which can weigh up to one ton, might look docile as they amble about but can be quite aggressive and will run upward of 30 miles per hour.
With a snort and preemptive pawing of the ground, my hairy friend made it clear he was not interested in making any new acquaintances. Taking the hint, I quickly reentered the safety of the car as he strolled across the road in front of our vehicle, as if making a point.
After a very mesmerizing 30 minutes, we slowly, very slowly, eased our way forward to continue our explorations. We chanced upon a host of the park’s residents, including mule-deer and pronghorn antelope before being “accosted” by the aforementioned band of burros. The ease and nearness of our encounters without the restrictions of bars or fences only enhanced the experience.
From the Wildlife Loop, we drove onto the Iron Mountain Highway, a road that engineers once said couldn’t be built. Only a portion of this road is in Custer State Park. This winding road runs between the park and Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
With a backdrop of the Black Hills, many of this road’s memorable sites are the architectural features. These include massive wooden structures, called pigtail bridges, which curl back around and over the road in order to gain elevation into the hills.
They lead to additional one-lane tunnels built to frame Mount Rushmore National Memorial, creating a spectacular first view of the granite presidents. After squeezing your way through the three tunnels, and winding around and upward to the 5,445-foot summit, you’ll find a small turn-off that allows you to enjoy a panoramic view of the mountains and Mount Rushmore.
Our drive ended far below the hills at Sylvan Lake, one of five lakes in the park. Sylvan Lake shimmers under towering rock formations and is probably quite recognizable for anyone who saw the Nicolas Cage movie “National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets.” A fairly easy-going trail encircles the lake, allowing hikers to enjoy the wonderful view from all directions.
Custer State Park captures the beauty of nature at its best. Senator Peter Norbeck was quoted as saying, “To do the scenery half justice, people should drive 20 or under; to do it full justice, they should get out and walk.”
He was right; it is, without a doubt, worth the visit.