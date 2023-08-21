I had wedged myself into a corner, squatting on my haunches and trying to avoid the crowds, while watching a troop of lowland gorillas behind the 3-inch-thick glass-enclosed exhibit.

As I looked on, a simian female ambled over to my corner, gave me a cursory glance through the glass before sitting down beside me and proceeded to eat her leafy lunch unperturbed by my presence. It was an unexpected and thrilling moment.

The sprawling 163 acres of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, located in the heart of Washington, D.C., provides many opportunities to experience the world’s exotic creatures that you might not ever have the chance to see other than in a book.

Frank Hosek is a Bourbonnais resident and often shares his traveling adventures with Daily Journal readers.

