If You Go • The National Mall Trust:

nationalmall.org

• The Smithsonian Institution:

Frank Hosek is a Bourbonnais resident and often shares his traveling adventures with Daily Journal readers. He is an Illinois-based Director of Human Resources who revels in traveling with his wife, Kathy. He enjoys discovering new experiences, meeting the people that make those experiences enjoyable and sharing their adventures. He is a freelance writer for newspapers, magazines and travel websites.

Recommended for you