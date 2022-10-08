Branson, Mo., is the entertainment mecca of the mid-south. A city of countless performance theaters, a 61-acre theme park — not to mention zip lines, wax museums, mini-golf courses and a plethora of restaurants.

I’ll admit that we hadn’t planned on visiting Branson. On our list of sites and destinations yet to be visited, Branson was not near the top. Added to that was the fact that I was battling the onset of a cold. However, friends had offered us the use of their condo and Kathy thought it would be fun. So with that, and a sense of anticipation, we set-off for the Ozark hills of Missouri and the self-described “Live Entertainment Capital of the World.”

After a missed exit and a couple of wrong turns (I really need to embrace technology) we arrived in Branson after a 9-and-a-half hour drive. One of the first things we discovered was that this is definitely hill country; hence “Ozark Hills.” There was a certain amount of roller-coastering though spectacular countryside involved in arriving to our destination.

Frank Hosek is a Bourbonnais resident and often shares his traveling adventures with Daily Journal readers.

