Daily Journal logo

At 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Kankakee YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee, the Key City Toastmasters will host an open house. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how Toastmasters can help improve public speaking skills and build leadership skills.

The event will be a winter celebration, and snacks will be provided. Guests are welcome to bring a small gift for a gift exchange. For more information, call Charleszetta Williams at 815-935-1482.

Recommended for you