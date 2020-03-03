It’s hard to believe that Valentine’s Day was just a few short weeks ago, and now we’re heading into the Lenten season with Easter close behind, not to mention St. Patrick’s Day.
Dave and I are big fans of community fish fry events during this season. The food is fabulous, and the fellowship even better.
Here is a list of some of the places you can enjoy Fish Fry Friday:
St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne
The church will have its annual fish fry events on March 6 and 20, and April 3.
They are serving from 5 to 7 p.m. at the St. Anne Parish Hall.
On the menu will be fried or baked pollack, baked potato, green beans, homemade coleslaw, bread, and dessert. Adults are $11; children 12 and under $5. They will also have a ¼ cheese pizza with chips, beverage, and dessert for $5.
Drive-thru service is available but go inside for the raffles, fun and fellowship. Thanks to my foodie friend, Alicia Parkinson, for the recommendation!
St. Anne Catholic Church is located at 230 N. 6th Ave., St. Anne.
Manteno American Legion Post 755
The legion is serving some delicious fish entrees on Friday. Manager T. J. Holmes said they will have all-you-can-eat fish fry on Good Friday and every Friday during Lent.
He said they’ll have four or five different types of fish dinners as well as fish sandwiches.
Manteno American Legion Post 755 is located at 117 N. Walnut, Manteno. Call 815-468-8324.
Momence Knights of Columbus
The organization will have a Fish Fry every Friday until Good Friday at St. Patrick’s Church in Momence. On the menu: fried or baked fish, French fries or baked potato, vegetables, and much more. Kids can eat fish, cheese pizza or mac and cheese. Dessert included. Cost is $10 for adults. Dinners will be served from 5 to 7 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Church is located at 119 N. Market St., Momence.
Herscher Fire Department
Its annual fish fry will be Friday, March 20, 2020, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Herscher Legion Community Center. Dine-in and carry-outs. The “Fish Fry Raffle” winners will be drawn during the evening, but the winner need not be present to claim the prize.
Oliver’s Bar & Grill
There are always great things happening at Oliver’s Bar & Grill, especially during the Lenten season. I had a great conversation with owner Nick Mazarakos who shared their seasonal specials with me.
On the menu are their delicious fish ‘n chips with cottage fries. One of my favorites is the shrimp po boy with crispy or grilled shrimp.
I know good catfish. My grandma lived on a houseboat on the Ohio River, where Grandpa was a professional fisherman for their fish market. The catfish here is darn good – a whole catfish coated with southern style cornmeal breading, just like Grandma’s.
On Fridays only, they have a lobster roll or lobster mac and cheese with three kinds of cheese baked with garlic bread crumbs. Who doesn’t like crab cakes? Homemade and served with a creamy roasted red pepper sauce.
Their Friday fish fry special on Fridays only consists of Alaskan pollock, hand-dipped in beer batter with fries, coleslaw, and tartar. Or try one of their fish sandwiches made with Alaskan pollock.
Oliver’s Bar and Grill is located at 800 North Kinzie, Bradley. Call 815-939-3510. The Kankakee restaurant is located at 2122 West Station Street, Kankakee. Call 815-935-1900.
Big Fish Grille
One of my favorite restaurants to enjoy fish is Big Fish Grille. They have a fantastic seafood menu as well as an All-You-Can-Eat-Fish Fry every Friday during Lent.
This includes premium hand-battered flaky whitefish, Remoulade, coleslaw, and of course, hush puppies.
Call Big Fish to make reservations at 815-476-9331.
Big Fish Grille is located at 27425 S. Will Road, Wilmington.
Bakers Square Restaurant
Bakers Square Restaurant has an all-you-can-eat fish dinner from 5 – 9 p.m. Golden battered white fish served with creamy tartar sauce, French fries, and your choice of a dinner roll, coleslaw or fresh fruit.
I like their Teriyaki-glazed salmon – flaky and delicious. It comes with two sides — rice, mashed potatoes, French fries, fruit, vegetable, or a fire-roasted potato medley.
Don’t forget to order a pie to take home for later. Featured this month is European truffle with layers of chocolate from the crust to the topping – the most decadent dessert you can eat.
Bakers Square is at 1315 East Armour Road, Bourbonnais.
Next week – get your Irish on it’s time for St. Paddy’s Day celebrations!
