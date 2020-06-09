Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHEAST TO SOUTH WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WITH ANY SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM THROUGH EARLY EVENING. * WHERE...EASTERN ILLINOIS SOUTH OF U.S. 30 AND NORTHWESTERN INDIANA. * WHEN...THROUGH MID-EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&