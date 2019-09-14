The 2019 Toronto International Film Festival is wrapping up, and after seeing more than 30 films, I still couldn’t see everything on my list. Missing “Harriet,” “Just Mercy” and “Aeronauts,” there are many of these 30 that already are garnering Oscar buzz as well as a bit of controversy. From the Venice Film Festival major winner “Joker” to the Nazi coming of age story “Jojo Rabbit,” everyone at TIFF became a critic.
Films depicting death and dying and how to do so seemed to be a common theme, as audiences shed tears for a young mother in “The Friend,” starring Dakota Johnson, and mothers saying goodbye to their adult children in “Frankie,” “Tammy’s Always Dying” and “Blackbird,” starring Susan Sarandon.
There were plenty of biopics and films inspired by true events, as Tom Hanks portrayed Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Adam Driver recreated Senate staffer Daniel J. Jones in the riveting story “The Report" and many more, including “Judy,” “Radioactive,” “Hope,” “Military Wives,” “1982,” “Hustlers” and the adrenaline-inducing “Ford v Ferrari,” starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. Literary screen gems made an appearance at TIFF with the much-anticipated “The Goldfinch,” as well as the unique “Jojo Rabbit” and, based on the graphic novel, “Joker.”
In the coming months, you’re going to be inundated with choices of films to see in theaters, and this list will help you find the ones worth seeing.
BEST OF THE FEST
"Knives Out": Writer-director Rian Johnson describes this film as a good, old-fashioned whodunit movie, and I couldn’t agree more. It’s razor-sharp wit keeps you on your toes as you try to figure out the killer and the motives. It’s a guessing game of “Clue” with a social statement about the 1 percent of our country, with crazy, fun performances from the all-star cast including Christopher Plummer and Chris Evans. (Opening Nov. 27)
"A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood": This is not a spin on the award-winning documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” but instead is the story of Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), a jaded and troubled-yet-talented, high-profile magazine columnist who interviews Rogers (Tom Hanks). The answers he finds in the interview change his life in this magical and uplifting film based on a true story. With brilliant imagination and creativity, this should be a film to land Hanks and director Marielle Heller Oscars. (Opening Nov. 22)
"The Report": Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm star in this film based on a suspected government cover up about the torture that occurred just after 9/11. Daniel J. Jones, Senate staffer (Driver), holds fast to uncovering the truth and making changes. Based on a true story, Scott Z. Burns writes and directs this riveting thriller that perhaps is one of the most timely films this year. (Opening Nov. 15)
"Ford V Ferrari": Race car drivers Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles grasped an opportunity to build and race Ford’s first LeMans race car hoping to not only win but beat Ferrari, their new nemesis. But this is so much more than just a film about racing. It’s an emotional story depicting Shelby's and Miles' relationship, the corporate greed of Ford and big car companies, as well as the importance of integrity and family. Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in this intensely compelling feature that will have your heart racing the entire time. (Opening Nov. 15)
"Clemency": Another Sundance standout finds its way to TIFF as writer and director Chinonye Chukwu addresses the domino effects of a prisoner on death row. Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge star in this devastatingly powerful and thought-provoking film as we watch humanity attempt to prevail amidst hopelessness. (Tentatively set to open Dec. 27)
Additionally, the truth-is-stranger-than-fiction documentary “Red Penguins,” by Gabe Polsky, and the character-driven environmental documentary “And We Go Green,” by Fisher Stevens and Leonardo DiCaprio, should be on your list of films to see.
Stand out foreign language films include“The Truth” by renowned filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda starring Ethan Hawke, Juliet Binoche and Catherine Deneuve; “1982”; “Frankie”; and “The Audition.”
