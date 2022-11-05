Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast

Steve Green, president of Hobby Lobby and guest speaker of the 38th annual Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, provided an inspirational message.

Daily Journal staff report

After two years when it was not practical to host the breakfast, the Prayer Breakfast Committee is excited to bring back the Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast for the 39th year.

The guest speaker will be Ted Petersen, Momence native and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

