Riverview Housewalk 2021

Participants head to the B. Harley Bradley house in Kankakee during the Riverview Historic District's Holiday House Walk in 2021.

 Daily Journal/file

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Holidays in Historic Riverview is back and allows participants to walk through the Riverview neighborhood in Kankakee to enjoy holiday decor. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4.

Walk through five beautiful Riverview homes, including the B. Harley Bradley House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The walk will begin at the Trolley Barn at the Train Depot at 197 S. East Ave.

