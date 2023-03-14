Dairy Queen donation to KCHF

Local Noble Dairy Queen managers present a donation of $4,300 to Kankakee County Humane Foundation. From left is Gabrielle Dismang, Momence DQ manager; Jordan Chapman, KCHF director; Leo, the Adorable Dog; Sam Kucer, East Kankakee DQ manager; Jeremy Kucer, West Kankakee DQ manager.

 Photo provided/Noble Dairy Queen

Did you know pups can enjoy a tasty treat in the Dairy Queen drive-thru? Did you know that tasty treat could do good for dogs looking for a forever home?

Noble Dairy Queen recently donated $4,300 to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. The funds were raised throughout 2022 as part of a pilot “Doggie Dish” program at the Bourbonnais location.

The “Doggie Dish” is a small serving of soft-serve ice cream topped with a Milk-Bone treat. The treats are sold for $2.50 each, and 100% of sales are donated to KCHF.

