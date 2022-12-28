Daily Journal staff report

SHELDON — Thrivent Action Teams in Sheldon hosted an event that was part of the annual Sheldon Fire Department Christmas party. The Action Team, led by Darrin Warren, was utilized by purchasing food items that was prepared and served to fire department personnel and spouses. The Action Team led by Robin Warren was used to purchase auction items.

The auction that raised funds will provide a scholarship to a student at Milford High School. The auction proceeds raised totaled $1,100.

