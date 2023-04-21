Sheldon Fish Fry

On April 14, a Thrivent Action Team helped defray the upfront costs related to the Sheldon Fire Department Fish Fry. From left is Ken Hrodey, Larry Burton and Linda Hrodey. Ken is a volunteer fireman and the Thrivent member who led the Action Team.

 Photo submitted

Daily Journal staff report

Thrivent Action Teams began in 2014 to provide Thrivent’s clients with funding, tools and resources to support the causes and programs most important to them and their communities.

Thrivent Action Teams were built after the organization heard from clients that many people don’t lead volunteer efforts because of barriers in organizing and funding. Thrivent filled this crucial gap by providing clients with toolkits of marketing resources, “Live Generously” volunteer T-shirts and up to $250 in seed money.

