‘On the Basis of Sex’ — NEW
PG-13, 120 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Originally released Dec. 25, 2018. Drama. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a struggling attorney and new mother who faces adversity and numerous obstacles in her fight for equal rights. When she takes on a groundbreaking tax case with her husband, attorney Martin Ginsburg, she knows it could change the direction of her career and the way the courts view gender discrimination. Starring Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux and Cailee Spaeny.
Review from Peter Bradshaw from The Guardian: “Subtlety isn’t this movie’s strong suit and it’s often needlessly chary about drawing the parallel between sexism and racism. But it’s got a worthwhile story to tell.” 3 stars.
‘Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back’ — NEW
PG, 127 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Originally released May 21, 1980. The adventure continues in this ‘Star Wars” sequel. Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and Chewbacca face attack by the Imperial forces and its AT-AT walkers on the ice planet Hoth. While Han and Leia escape in the Millennium Falcon, Luke travels to Dagobah in search of Yoda. Starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew.
Review from Roger Ebert: “’The Empire Strikes Back’’ is the best of three ‘Star Wars’ films, and the most thought-provoking. After the space opera cheerfulness of the original film, this one plunges into darkness and even despair, and surrenders more completely to the underlying mystery of the story.” 4 stars.
‘Infidel’
R, 108 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/thriller. An American man is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back. Starring Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan and Aly Kassem.
Review from RogerEbert.com: “Aided by excellent performances across the board by its international cast, “Infidel” works best when it’s an old-fashioned thriller.” 2.5 stars.
‘Tenet’
PG-13, 150 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action, thriller. A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.
Review from Rolling Stone: “If anything can put movie junkies back in their multiplex seats — masked, of course, and safely distanced — this groundbreaker is the one to do it.” 4 stars.
‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’
PG-13, 108 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Romantic comedy. Dumped by her boyfriend, a New York art gallery assistant creates an exhibit for souvenirs from past relationships. Starring Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Molly Gordon.
Review from Pam Powell, Reel Talk: “’The Broken Hearts Gallery’ is a light and easy romantic comedy that tackles our obsessions with past relationships.” 3 stars.
‘The New Mutants’
PG-13, 94 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Horror, fantasy. In an isolated hospital, a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. Their memories soon turn into terrifying realities as they start to question why they’re being held and who’s trying to destroy them. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton and Blu Hunt.
Review from Alan Ng, Film Threat: “If you want a few jump scares and a superhero Breakfast Club, give The New Mutants a chance. With the proper expectations, it is not as bad as you think it is. Just keep those expectations really low.” 7 out of 10.
‘Unhinged’
R, 90 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Thriller. A case of road rage turns into full-blown terror when an unstable driver follows a woman and her son. Starring Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, and Gabriel Bateman.
Review from Christy Lemire, RobertEbert.com: “Rather than explore legitimate feelings of disenfranchisement throughout the United States (which, arguably, led to our current presidential administration), ‘Unhinged’ wallows in such fears and frustrations in tawdry fashion.” 1.5 stars.
‘Words on Bathroom Walls’
PG-13, 111 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Drama. A teenager coping with paranoid schizophrenia hopes his new experimental drug treatment will help him navigate high school and the outside world. Starring Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb and Walton Goggins.
Critics Consensus from Rotten Tomatoes: “Sensitive, well-acted, and solidly directed, Words on Bathroom Walls is an admirable addition to a genre that too rarely does justice to its worthy themes.” 88%
