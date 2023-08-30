‘The Equalizer 3’

R, 109 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/crime. Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall finds solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Now living in Southern Italy, he soon discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall becomes their protector by taking on the mafia. Starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning.

‘Gran Turismo’

