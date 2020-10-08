‘Yellow Rose’ — NEW THIS WEEKEND
PG-13, 94 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) A Filipina teen must decide whether to stay with her family or leave her small Texas town to become a country music singer. Starring Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Princess Punzalan and Dale Watson.
Review from Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service: “That [Rose’s] story is one of struggling to fit in, of losing her mother to an overreaching and inhumane government not only ties her to the greatest country artists of the past, it makes her tale achingly, and appropriately, contemporary.”
‘The War With Grandpa’ — NEW THIS WEEKEND
PG, 141 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Comedy. Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. However, grandpa doesn’t give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two. Starring Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, Laura Marano, Uma Thurman and Oakes Fegley.
Movie has not yet been reviewed.
‘Coco’ — NEW THIS WEEKEND
PG, 109 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Animated comedy. Originally released on Nov. 22, 2017. Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Héctor, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history. Starring Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Benjamin Bratt and Ulanna Ubach.
‘Infidel’
R, 108 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/thriller. An American man is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back. Starring Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan and Aly Kassem.
Review from RogerEbert.com: “Aided by excellent performances across the board by its international cast, “Infidel” works best when it’s an old-fashioned thriller.” 2.5 stars.
‘Tenet’
PG-13, 150 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action, thriller. A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.
Review from Rolling Stone: “If anything can put movie junkies back in their multiplex seats — masked, of course, and safely distanced — this groundbreaker is the one to do it.” 4 stars.
‘The New Mutants’
PG-13, 94 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Horror, fantasy. In an isolated hospital, a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. Their memories soon turn into terrifying realities as they start to question why they’re being held and who’s trying to destroy them. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton and Blu Hunt.
Review from Alan Ng, Film Threat: “If you want a few jump scares and a superhero Breakfast Club, give The New Mutants a chance. With the proper expectations, it is not as bad as you think it is. Just keep those expectations really low.” 7 out of 10.
‘Unhinged’
R, 90 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Thriller. A case of road rage turns into full-blown terror when an unstable driver follows a woman and her son. Starring Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, and Gabriel Bateman.
Review from Christy Lemire, RobertEbert.com: “Rather than explore legitimate feelings of disenfranchisement throughout the United States (which, arguably, led to our current presidential administration), ‘Unhinged’ wallows in such fears and frustrations in tawdry fashion.” 1.5 stars.
‘Words on Bathroom Walls’
PG-13, 111 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Drama. A teenager coping with paranoid schizophrenia hopes his new experimental drug treatment will help him navigate high school and the outside world. Starring Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb and Walton Goggins.
Critics Consensus from Rotten Tomatoes: “Sensitive, well-acted, and solidly directed, Words on Bathroom Walls is an admirable addition to a genre that too rarely does justice to its worthy themes.” 88%
‘Hocus Pocus’
PG, 96 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Comedy. Originally released July 16, 1993. After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani and their new friend, Allison. After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.
‘Beetlejuice’
PG, 92 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Comedy. Originally released March 30, 1988. After Barbara and Adam Maitland die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their country residence, unable to leave the house. When the unbearable Deetzes and teen daughter Lydia buy the home, the Maitlands attempt to scare them away without success. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice, a rambunctious spirit whose “help” quickly becomes dangerous for the Maitlands and innocent Lydia. Starring Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Annie McEnroe, Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones and Winona Ryder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!