‘2 Hearts’ — NEW THIS WEEKEND
PG-13, 101 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Drama, romance. A college student falls madly in love with a classmate, while a Cuban exile falls for a beautiful flight attendant. For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. Starring Jacob Elordi, Tiera Skovbye, Adam Canto, Radha Mitchell and Jordan Burtchett.
Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post: “It’s wholesome but starchy fare: a story of sacrifice and good fortune that feels less like a movie than a marketing vehicle for the power of divine providence.”
‘Honest Thief’ — NEW THIS WEEKEND
PG-13, 99 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/adventure, drama. They call him the In and Out Bandit because meticulous thief Tom Carter has stolen $9 million from small-town banks while managing to keep his identity a secret. But after he falls in love with the bubbly Annie, Tom decides to make a fresh start by coming clean about his criminal past, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Starring Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney, Anthony Ramos and Jeffrey Donovan.
By David Fear, Rolling Stone: “No one emerges the worse for wear out of this so-so exercise in crime and punishment and explosions ... It’s just that, in a moment when we could really use the sight of a gentleman with a particular set of skills tearing no-goodniks apart, we needed something a lot stronger, savvier, and more fun than this. Honestly.”
‘Halloween’ — NEW THIS WEEKEND
R, 106 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Horror, suspense/thriller. Originally released Oct. 19, 2018. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. Locked up in an institution, Myers manages to escape when his bus transfer goes horribly wrong. Laurie now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. — but this time, she’s ready for him. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak.
‘The Nightmare Before Christmas” — NEW THIS WEEKEND
PG, 75 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Animated, sci-fi/fantasy. Originally released Oct. 13, 1993. Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved pumpkin king, has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the “real world.” When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life and plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. Starring Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Ken Page, William Hickey and Catherine O’Hara.
‘The War With Grandpa’
PG, 141 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Comedy. Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. However, grandpa doesn’t give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two. Starring Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, Laura Marano, Uma Thurman and Oakes Fegley.
Adam Graham, The Detroit News: “It’s a movie that thinks prank wars are the height of hilarity, so much so that its entire plot is based around one. ... It’s like it was cobbled together on the playground by a group of 8-year-olds living out the fantasies they learned about from cartoons.”
‘Tenet’
PG-13, 150 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action, thriller. A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.
Review from Rolling Stone: “If anything can put movie junkies back in their multiplex seats — masked, of course, and safely distanced — this groundbreaker is the one to do it.” 4 stars.
‘The New Mutants’
PG-13, 94 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Horror, fantasy. In an isolated hospital, a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. Their memories soon turn into terrifying realities as they start to question why they’re being held and who’s trying to destroy them. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton and Blu Hunt.
Review from Alan Ng, Film Threat: “If you want a few jump scares and a superhero Breakfast Club, give The New Mutants a chance. With the proper expectations, it is not as bad as you think it is. Just keep those expectations really low.” 7 out of 10.
‘Coco’
PG, 109 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Animated comedy. Originally released on Nov. 22, 2017. Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Héctor, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history. Starring Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Benjamin Bratt and Ulanna Ubach
‘Hocus Pocus’
PG, 96 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Comedy. Originally released July 16, 1993. After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani and their new friend, Allison. After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.
‘Beetlejuice’
PG, 92 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Comedy. Originally released March 30, 1988. After Barbara and Adam Maitland die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their country residence, unable to leave the house. When the unbearable Deetzes and teen daughter Lydia buy the home, the Maitlands attempt to scare them away without success. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice, a rambunctious spirit whose “help” quickly becomes dangerous for the Maitlands and innocent Lydia. Starring Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Annie McEnroe, Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones and Winona Ryder.
