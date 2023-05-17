Fast X

Vin Diesel and crew return for "Fast X." 

 Universal Pictures

‘Fast X’

PG-13, 141 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre) Action/adventure. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything — and everyone — he loves. Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris Tej.

‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’

Recommended for you