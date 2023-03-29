‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

PG-13, 134 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Sophia Lillis.

‘MALUM’

Recommended for you