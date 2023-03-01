‘Creed III’

PG-13, 116 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre) Drama. Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose. Starring Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors.

‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre’

